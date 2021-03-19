Turkey’s president has condemned an incident in which rockets fired from across the Syrian border landed in the southern Turkish province of Kilis.

“Of course the attack on Kilis province was unacceptable," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters following Friday prayers in the metropolis of Istanbul.

"In response to this [rocket attack], we've retaliated, are retaliating, and we will continue to do so," he added.

No one was injured by the rockets, which caused no damage when they fell in the province on Thursday.

