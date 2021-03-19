The European Union should support Turkey for hosting more than four million refugees, the EU’s foreign policy chief said.

Josep Borrell made the remarks on Thursday after visiting the command centre of Operation Irini, the EU initiative to implement a UN arms embargo on Libya.

On the EU-Turkey refugee deal, Borrell said illegal immigration was stopped and many lives were saved thanks to the agreement.

“This agreement is still valid and its implementation should continue,” he added.

Underlining that Turkey hosts more than four million refugees, he said the EU should ease the country’s burden.

Most of the EU funding under this agreement goes directly to immigrants, not the Turkish government, he noted.

'Good momentum'

Earlier in the day, Borrell met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and held a press conference.