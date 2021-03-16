Streaming giant Netflix is considering a crackdown on password sharing, in what is likely to be unsettling news to the platform’s legion of freeloaders who enjoy the service through the goodwill of family and friends.

A trial appeared on multiple user accounts which said: “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.”

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so,” said a Netflix spokesperson.

In the trial, users are able to verify they are allowed to access the account by code sent via email or text message. Users can also choose to verify at an undetermined later time. If they can’t confirm they’re an authorised user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

Netflix and other streaming platforms like HBO Go, Amazon Prime and Disney+ permit users to create multiple profiles within the account, but the terms and conditions make it clear they are only to be used by people in the same household.

For now, there is no confirmation whether the trial will be rolled out across the network.

The update comes as Netflix’s viewership has splooshed during the pandemic, reaching 200 million users last month and with its stock up nearly 50 percent since last March.

Is it a good thing?