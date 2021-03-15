Mujtahidd is one of the famous Twitter accounts in Saudi Arabia, boasting a following of 2.3 million users. One of its latest posts has created ripples in Saudi media since it makes a tall claim that a consignment of Turkish armed drones has arrived in Saudi's Taif Air Base.

The Saudi Kingdom, according to Mujtahidd, has allegedly purchased Turkish drones, a move that some suggest would help change the fate of the conflict in Yemen. "Observers consider it to be the only sound decision MBS has made," Mujtahidd wrote.

Although there is no official confirmation from Turkey and Saudi Arabia, Mujtahidd went on to claim that the Turkish drones were deployed in the skies of the Yemeni city of Marib on March 13, where it has "hit experimental targets".

These unsubstantiated claims prompted a wave of speculation in the Saudi media, which discussed the possibility of Riyadh having bought Turkey's most potent Bayraktar drones.

Mujtahidd is well known across Saudi Arabia and abroad for his astute observations on the kingdom's internal politics and foreign policy manoeuvres.

"The training of Saudi crews to operate Bayraktar aircraft has begun, and experimental targets have been chosen in Marib, and they succeeded with great success,” the tweet read.

The Twitter handle made the prediction that the drones would be widely used in forthcoming days or weeks.

Bayraktar TB-2 is a medium altitude long endurance (MALE) tactical unmanned aerial vehicle capable of conducting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as armed attack missions.