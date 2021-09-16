China has slammed a new US alliance with Australia and Britain, under which Canberra will acquire nuclear submarine technology, as an "extremely irresponsible" threat to regional stability.

The agreement "seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race", Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing on Thursday.

The Western allies did not mention China when unveiling the submarine deal on Wednesday, but their intent was clear, with each referring to regional security concerns.

The announcement comes as Australia has been boosting defence spending with a wary eye on a rapidly rising and more assertive China.