A special tribunal in The Hague investigating allegations of atrocities committed by Kosovo pro-independence fighters has opened its first case, against a commander accused of torturing prisoners during the 1998-1999 conflict with Serbia.

At the start of his trial on Wednesday, Salih Mustafa, 50, pleaded not guilty to charges of war crimes, comparing the court to the Nazi secret police.

"I am not guilty of any of the counts brought here before me by this Gestapo office," Mustafa told judges.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers, a Kosovo court seated in the Netherlands and staffed by international judges and lawyers, was set up in 2015 to handle cases under Kosovo law against fighters of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

It is separate from a UN tribunal, which was also located in The Hague and tried Serbian officials for crimes committed in the same conflict.

The Kosovo tribunal's highest-profile suspect is former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, who turned himself in last year to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In the court's first case, Mustafa faces charges of murder, accused of running a prison unit where inmates were subjected to daily beatings and torture.

Prosecutors explained that in Mustafa's case his victims were also Kosovo Albanians.

"Certain leaders of the KLA, including mister Mustafa, used their power to victimise and brutalize fellow Kosovo Albanians including individuals whose only crime was to have political views that differed from those of the KLA and its leaders," prosecutor Jack Smith said.