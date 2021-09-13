Before 9/11, the primary challenge to Taliban rule in Afghanistan was the Northern Alliance (NA), led by the legendary Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud which prevented the Taliban from taking control of the whole country.

The NA was an anti-Taliban military front of Afghan political groups dominated by non-Pashtuns who, among other reasons, was opposing the Taliban regime on a primarily ethnic basis. With the foreign troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan and the collapse of the former Afghan democratic government, the NA was again seen as a possible challenger to Taliban rule in the country.

However, this week, the Taliban ended this threat after taking control of its traditional stronghold, Panjshir. But that doesn't mean the Taliban is out of the woods. They now face an arguably more dangerous and brutal enemy - the Afghanistan chapter of the so-called Islamic State or Daesh-Khorasan (Daesh-K).

Daesh-K became a threat to the Taliban when its leadership and fighters moved from the Pakistani side into Afghanistan's Eastern Nangarhar province in 2015. The Taliban approached Daesh-K's central leadership in Syria, requesting them not to open a parallel front in Afghanistan, saying it would damage the jihadist war against the US and allies.

However, the Taliban's request went unaddressed. Instead, Daesh-K soon took control of Taliban strongholds in the Nangarhar province and extended its hold into some valleys in the neighboring Kunar province.

The Afghan Salafi community became the Daesh-K's support base in the country - which is against Hanafi Taliban dominance in Afghanistan. The Afghan Salafi community used the post-9/11 "greater jihad against the infidels" in Afghanistan as a golden opportunity for developing its military strength in the jihadist war against the invaders.

The Taliban did not let them run a parallel front in Afghanistan post-9/11, but accommodated them in its lower ranks and gradually marginalised them. Thus, Daesh-K provided a powerful platform to the Salafis to challenge the Taliban's monopoly over the jihadist landscape in Afghanistan.

The founding leadership of Daesh-K consisted of anti-Pakistan militants - as the group splintered from the Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) over leadership feuds and sectarian differences in late 2014. In his public statements to anti-Pakistan militants, its founding emir, Hafiz Saeed Khan, a former TTP senior commander, promised Daesh-K a new front against Pakistan.

The Pakistani Daesh-K leadership soon perished to US air strikes and raids in Nangarhar. Soon, hardcore Afghan Salafis took the reins of Daesh-K, who started a direct war against the Afghan Taliban.