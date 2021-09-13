Singapore's government has introduced a bill in parliament to prevent what it called foreign interference in domestic politics, which proposes empowering authorities to issue takedown orders against "hostile information campaigns".

The Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Bill targets content that "can cause immediate and significant harm in Singapore, such as inciting violence or causing hostility between groups", the Home Ministry said.

If social media companies fail to comply with requests, Internet service providers may be ordered to block harmful content locally. The bill also proposes blocking downloads of applications used to spread such content.

READ MORE:Singapore's economy suffers worst decline in 2020

Hostile information campaigns

"We have also seen many instances in recent years where social media and communications technologies were used by entities to mount HICs against other countries," the ministry said, referring to hostile information campaigns.

It described those as "covert, coordinated and sophisticated" activities with aims like manipulating public opinion, subverting democratic institutions, polarising society, or influencing election outcomes.