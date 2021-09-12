Iran and the UN nuclear agency have agreed to allow inspectors to service the agency's surveillance equipment as Tehran has restricted access since earlier this year.

"IAEA's inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media which will be kept under the joint IAEA and (Iran's) AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran," they said in a joint statement on Sunday.

"The way and the timing are agreed by the two sides."

Iran uranium enrichment

The announcement by Mohammad Eslami of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) after a meeting he held with the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in Tehran still leaves the watchdog in the same position it has faced since February, however.

Tehran holds all recordings at its sites as negotiations over the US and Iran returning to the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled in Vienna.

Meanwhile, Iran is now enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow.

"I am glad to say that today were able to have a very constructive result, which has to do with the continuity of the operation of the agency’s equipment here," Grossi said.

It "is indispensable for us to provide the necessary guarantee and information to the IAEA and to the world that everything is in order."

Eslami described the negotiations between Iran and the Vienna-based IAEA as "sheerly technical" without any room for politics.