Venezuela's government and opposition have returned to the negotiating table in Mexico City, with President Nicolas Maduro's rivals demanding guarantees of free and fair elections in return for sanctions relief.

The main opposition alliance announced this week that it would end a three-year election boycott and take part in mayoral and gubernatorial polls in November.

The move on Friday came after the two sides last month began negotiations mediated by Norway and hosted by Mexico in a bid to solve the political crisis that has marked Maduro's eight-year rule.

"Our aim is to reach an agreement that resolves the conflict through a free and fair presidential and parliamentary election, with guarantees," opposition leader Juan Guaido said in a video posted on social media.

"We all know that today there are no conditions for a free and fair electoral process in Venezuela. That's why we're in Mexico. We're fighting to achieve these conditions," he said.

7-point agenda

The talks have a seven-point agenda including easing sanctions, political rights and electoral guarantees –– but not the departure of Maduro, accused by the opposition of fraudulent re-election in 2018.

"This round can focus on perhaps the most important condition for many actors: impartial international monitoring, which for some is a basic condition to guarantee that the election result will be respected," said political analyst Oswaldo Ramirez of consulting firm ORC Consultores.

