British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said there is a need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but UK has no immediate plans to recognise its government.

Raab was speaking in Qatar on Thursday after meeting the Qatari Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Raab said they had discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account on their commitment to a more inclusive government.

Qatar, Turkey working over airport reopening

Talking to reporters, Qatar's Al Thani said Doha is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul's airport "as soon as possible".

"We are working very hard (and) we remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible... hopefully in the next few days we will hear some good news," he said.