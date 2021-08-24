Tunisia's President Kais Saied extended the suspension of parliament until further notice, the presidency said, after last month dismissing his prime minister and assuming executive authority in a move opponents branded a coup.

Saied also extended the suspension of the immunity of members of parliament, the presidency said, adding Saied will give a speech to the nation in coming days, without giving more details.

A month after Saied's sudden intervention, he has not yet appointed a new prime minister or announced a roadmap demanded by Western allies and key players in Tunisia, including the powerful UGTT Union.

Saied has said his intervention was needed to save the country from collapse.

But the president's moves have raised concerns among some Tunisians about the future of the democratic system the country adopted after its 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring.

Authorities have since placed several officials, including former ministers, under house arrest and prevented politicians and businessmen from traveling.

Ennahda party dissolves executive committee

Meanwhile, the executive committee of Tunisia's Ennahda party has been dissolved by the decision of the party's president, Rachid Ghannouchi, according to a party statement early on Tuesday.