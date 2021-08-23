The United States has imposed sanctions on Eritrea's army chief over human rights abuses in Ethiopia's war-scarred Tigray region.

The move by the US Treasury Department against General Filipos Woldeyohannes, chief of staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF), comes amid reports that Eritrea has deployed reinforcements to parts of Tigray as fighting escalates.

Forces under Filipos' command are responsible for "massacres, looting, and sexual assaults," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Eritrea shares a border with Ethiopia where the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is facing international criticism for concealing that Eritrean forces were used in Tigray.

Eritrea angrily rejected what it called "utterly baseless allegations and blackmail."

"This is not, indeed, the first time for the US Administration to float such baseless smear campaigns against Eritrea," the foreign ministry said.

"In the circumstances, Eritrea calls on the US Administration to bring the case to an independent adjudication if it indeed has facts to prove its false allegations."

The Treasury Department said any property or interests of Filipos in the United States would be frozen and US citizens are barred from conducting any business with him.

Eritrean reinforcements