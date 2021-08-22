WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria bandits free 15 students after parents pay ransom
Parents raised and paid an undisclosed ransom to free the students, who were among more than 100 taken on July 5 from Bethel Baptist High School, officials say.
Nigeria bandits free 15 students after parents pay ransom
Kidnappers released 28 children from the school in July following the release of a first group of 28 two days after the raid. / Reuters Archive
August 22, 2021

Bandits have released 15 more students kidnapped last month from a Baptist school in northwest Nigeria, officials said.

Parents had raised and paid an undisclosed ransom to free the students, who were among more than 100 taken on July 5 from the Bethel Baptist High School, school administrator Reverend John Hayab told Reuters news agency on Sunday.

"The students are already being released and would be handed over to their parents any moment from now," Hayab said.

Hayab previously said the abductors were seeking 1 million naira ($2,430) per student.

Kaduna state's commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the release but did not immediately comment on the ransom payment.

Recommended

Dozens still in captivity 

Kidnappers released 28 children from the school in July following the release of a first group of 28 two days after the raid. Around 80 had remained in captivity before Sunday's release.

Armed bandits seeking ransoms have abducted more than 1,000 students from schools in northwest Nigeria since December, and Kaduna state schools remain closed due to the threat.

President Muhammadu Buhari in February called on state governments to stop paying bandits, and Kaduna Governor Nasir El Rufai publicly refuses to pay.

But desperate parents and communities often raise and pay ransoms themselves.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare