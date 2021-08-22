Bandits have released 15 more students kidnapped last month from a Baptist school in northwest Nigeria, officials said.

Parents had raised and paid an undisclosed ransom to free the students, who were among more than 100 taken on July 5 from the Bethel Baptist High School, school administrator Reverend John Hayab told Reuters news agency on Sunday.

"The students are already being released and would be handed over to their parents any moment from now," Hayab said.

Hayab previously said the abductors were seeking 1 million naira ($2,430) per student.

Kaduna state's commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the release but did not immediately comment on the ransom payment.