Niger attack leaves more than a dozen villagers dead
Suspected militants linked to Daesh terror group kill 17 people and wound five others in the village of Theim of western Tillaberi region, officials say.
Lawmakers say the group behind the wave of attacks in the vast Tillaberi region are able to operate freely in spite of strict government controls. / AFP
August 21, 2021

An attack by suspected militants on a village in western Niger's troubled "three-border" region has killed 17 people, a local elected official reported.

The attack happened in the village of Theim in the Tillaberi region, at around 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Friday, the official told AFP news agency on Saturday. 

"The toll is 17 dead and five wounded," he said.

A resident in regional capital Tillaberi said around 10 people had been killed.

Thiem is around 20 kilometres from three other villages where a series of attacks in May by militants linked to Daesh terror organisation forced more than 11,000 inhabitants to flee.

READ MORE: Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed

State of emergency

Lawmakers from the region called on Friday for increased security measures for the area, saying that the group behind the wave of attacks in the vast Tillaberi region are able to operate freely in spite of strict government controls.

In one month, 98 civilians and 19 gendarmes have been killed in just three departments of the region, they said.

To combat rising attacks, Niger has declared a state of emergency, banned the movement of motorbikes, regulated the sale of fuel and closed markets suspected of supplying armed groups, they said.

READ MORE: Niger: Fresh militant attack leaves dozens of civilians dead

Worst-hit region

The "three-borders" region is a huge territory straddling the frontiers of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso that has long been troubled by land feuds, trafficking, desertification and fragile state presence.

The vast arid region, along with central Mali, has become the worst-hit area in the militants' nine-year-old campaign in the Sahel.

Thousands of people have died and tens of thousands have fled their homes.

READ MORE: Several people killed in western Niger attack

SOURCE:AFP
