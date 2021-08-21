An attack by suspected militants on a village in western Niger's troubled "three-border" region has killed 17 people, a local elected official reported.

The attack happened in the village of Theim in the Tillaberi region, at around 8:00 pm (1700 GMT) on Friday, the official told AFP news agency on Saturday.

"The toll is 17 dead and five wounded," he said.

A resident in regional capital Tillaberi said around 10 people had been killed.

Thiem is around 20 kilometres from three other villages where a series of attacks in May by militants linked to Daesh terror organisation forced more than 11,000 inhabitants to flee.

READ MORE: Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed

State of emergency

Lawmakers from the region called on Friday for increased security measures for the area, saying that the group behind the wave of attacks in the vast Tillaberi region are able to operate freely in spite of strict government controls.