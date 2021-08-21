WORLD
2 MIN READ
Haiti's PM promises elections 'as soon as possible'
Already struggling with political paralysis, economic malaise and gang-fuelled violence, Haiti was pushed deeper into turmoil by the earthquake on August 14, which killed nearly 2,200 people.
Haiti's PM promises elections 'as soon as possible'
Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks during a news conference in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 28, 2021. / Reuters
August 21, 2021

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has pledged to organise elections as soon as possible despite the devastation of last week's earthquake, in a nation still reeling from its president's assassination.

Henry acknowledged that the international community views with concern the Caribbean country's "chronic" political instability, including the killing of president Jovenel Moise in July.

"I am committed to doing everything in my power to put my country back on the rails of a functioning democracy with the organisation as soon as possible of free and transparent elections," he told the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Natural and political issues

Last week, before a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti and killed nearly 2,200 people, the provisional electoral authorities had said that the first round of the presidential elections, initially scheduled for September, would be held on November 7.

Recommended

Delayed legislative elections and a constitutional referendum that Moise supported, postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, are set for the same day.

Moise, who was gunned down in his home, had been ruling by decree after the 2018 legislative elections were postponed, and disputes arose over whether his term should end in February 2021 or 2022.

His slaying shook a country already battling poverty, spiralling gang violence and Covid-19.

READ MORE: Rescue teams continue search for survivors after Haiti earthquake

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare