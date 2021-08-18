Niger has declared 48 hours of national mourning after 37 people were killed in a fresh massacre by suspected militants.

"Flags will be flown at half-mast across the country" with immediate effect, a government statement said.

It reaffirmed the government's determination to "pursue the fight against terrorism until the final victory", urging greater vigilance among the population.

Gunmen on motorbikes launched an attack on villagers Monday in Darey-Daye as they were tending their fields. Four women and 13 children were among the 37 people killed.

The massacre bore the hallmarks of extremist attacks that have battered western Niger since 2015, when an armed militant campaign spread from Mali.

READ MORE:'Terrorist' attack in southwest Niger kills over dozen soldiers

Darey-Daye, which was hit in an attack in March that claimed 66 lives, lies in the Tillaberi region, which has borne the brunt of the bloodshed.