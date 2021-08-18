WORLD
2 MIN READ
Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed
The attack took place in the militancy-hit border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.
Niger declares national mourning after 37 killed
Residents of Zibane-Koira Zéno, a village in Niger’s Tillabéri region stands in the village during a meeting on May 12, 2020, after an attack by armed men on May 8, 2020. / AFP
August 18, 2021

Niger has declared 48 hours of national mourning after 37 people were killed in a fresh massacre by suspected militants.

"Flags will be flown at half-mast across the country" with immediate effect, a government statement said.

It reaffirmed the government's determination to "pursue the fight against terrorism until the final victory", urging greater vigilance among the population.

Gunmen on motorbikes launched an attack on villagers Monday in Darey-Daye as they were tending their fields. Four women and 13 children were among the 37 people killed.

The massacre bore the hallmarks of extremist attacks that have battered western Niger since 2015, when an armed militant campaign spread from Mali.

READ MORE:'Terrorist' attack in southwest Niger kills over dozen soldiers

Darey-Daye, which was hit in an attack in March that claimed 66 lives, lies in the Tillaberi region, which has borne the brunt of the bloodshed.

Recommended

The village is located in the department of Banibangou, in the so-called "tri-border" area where the frontiers of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali converge.

The area is notorious for attacks by highly mobile terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda.

According to a toll issued last week by Human Rights Watch, more than 420 civilians have been killed in extremist attacks in Tillaberi and the neighbouring region of Tahoua this year, and tens of thousands of people have fled their homes.

READ MORE: Several people killed in western Niger attack

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention