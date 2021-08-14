Early election results in Zambia show opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema ahead in a tight, tense race while the national Electoral Commission has urged people to wait for the final official results to avoid any unrest.

The first set of results announced on Saturday from 15 of the country’s 156 constituencies has Hichilema in the lead with 171,604 votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 110,178.

The commission said it will update the results as votes from the constituencies are tabulated and expects to announce the final results by Monday.

An overwhelming turnout, particularly by youthful Zambians who make up a majority of registered voters, saw long lines in front of polling stations on election day, Thursday.

Unprecedented turnout

Many polling stations had to close late to accommodate the voters, said the electoral commission, which noted that the large turnout was unprecedented.

Sixteen candidates ran for president and some of them have already conceded defeat and congratulated Hichilema on victory, citing results posted at polling centers where votes were counted.

Hichilema’s United Party for National Development forecast that he would win, also based on the results from polling centers.

However, Lungu’s Patriotic Front claimed that the incumbent would win.

Votes in Zambia are counted at polling centres and then posted for the public to see. The results from the polling stations are sent to the national election centre in the capital, Lusaka, where the final results are announced.

Zambia's military was on the streets of the capital, Lusaka, and in other parts of the country on Saturday. President Edgar Lungu deployed the military ahead of the election saying it was to curb some outbreaks of violence.

He ordered more troops to be deployed in some restive parts of the country after there were two killings on election day.

The opposition alleges the troop rollout is an intimidation tactic by Lungu.