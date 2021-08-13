Vote counting has been under way in Zambia after a hard-fought general election that saw sporadic clashes and troop reinforcements dispatched to three provinces.

The ballot is expected to be the tightest yet in the third successive standoff between President Edgar Lungu, 64, and veteran opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema, 59.

Thursday's vote presented a test of democracy in the usually peaceful southern African nation country of more than 17 million people.

Rising living costs appear to have sapped support for Lungu, who is accused of growing increasingly iron-fisted since taking office in 2015.

Hichilema is vying for the top job for the sixth time, this time with the backing of 10 opposition parties.

Election-day violence

Violence occurred in North-Western province, a Hichilema stronghold, where two people including a chairman of the ruling ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party were killed, Lungu announced late Thursday.

He blamed Hichilema's United Party for National Development (UPND).

Zambia's electoral commission has launched an investigation into the chairman's murder.

The UPND distanced itself from the case, calling it a "distraction" tactic.

The PF also alleges some of its agents were beaten and chased from polling stations in Southern province.

PF party says in lead

Lungu, who had deployed the military following pre-election clashes, reinforced troops in those two provinces and in Western province.

He has already inferred that election-day violence "effectively rendered the elections in ... three provinces not free and fair".