As the Taliban sweeps across Afghanistan, there are signs the militant group is going back on a promise allowing women to work, according to interviews with female bank employees forced out of their jobs.

The Taliban, which barred women from work when it ruled Afghanistan between 1996-2001, has repeatedly said the rights of women will be protected should it return to power in Kabul.

But the US and others fear the group would roll back many of the freedoms granted to women over the last two decades, including the right to work and study.

Early last month in the southern city of Kandahar, armed Taliban fighters walked into the offices of Afghanistan's Azizi Bank.

They escorted the nine women working there to their homes and ordered them not to return, instead allowing a male relative to take their place, according to three of the women and a bank manager.

Two days later in the western city of Herat, a similar scene played out in the branch of another Afghan lender, Bank Milli, according to two female cashiers that witnessed the incident.

Three Taliban fighters carrying guns entered the branch, admonishing female employees for showing their faces in public.

Women there also quit, sending male relatives in their place.

"It's really strange to not be allowed to get to work but now this is what it is," Noor Khatera, a 43-year-old woman who had worked in the accounts department of Azizi Bank in Kandahar, told Reuters.

"I taught myself English and even learned how to operate a computer but now I will have to look for a place where I can just work with more women around.”