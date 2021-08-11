WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several people killed in western Niger attack
Attack by "unidentified armed individuals" targeted "people working in a field" in the Banibangou region, close to the Mali border, says Interior Ministry.
Several people killed in western Niger attack
Niger has promised tougher security measures in the restive region. / AFP
August 11, 2021

Fifteen people have been killed in an attack in western Niger just weeks after 33 people were killed by suspected militants in the same area, the government said.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the latest attack was carried out by "unidentified armed individuals" on Monday targeting "people working in a field" in the Banibangou region, close to the Mali border.

Militancy in Sahel region 

Banibangou falls inside what is known as the three-borders region between Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, which for years has been the scene of bloody attacks by militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh.

Recommended

Two attacks blamed on militants at the end of July left 33 people dead, and prompted Niger to promise tougher security measures in the region and to bring the killers to justice.

The authorities have made similar promises in the past but the deadly attacks have continued, often carried out by gunmen on motorbikes who flee into Mali after their raids.

Some 1,200 Chadian soldiers are deployed in the three-borders region as part of a multinational force put together by the G5 Sahel group, which comprises Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

READ MORE: 'Terrorist' attack in southwest Niger kills over dozen soldiers

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote