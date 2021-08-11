The foreign ministers of Morocco and Israel have signed three accords during the first visit by a top official from Israel since ties were normalised last year.

Nasser Bourita and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid signed agreements on political consultations, aviation and culture on Wednesday.

Lapid told reporters the accords would "bring our countries innovation and opportunities for the benefit of our children –– and their children –– for years to come".

Israel and Morocco struck a deal last year after then US president Donald Trump recognised Morocco's contested sovereignty in Western Sahara.

"Today, we are restoring peace, restoring friendship," Lapid said.

Longstanding Arab consensus shattered

Morocco was the fourth Arab state to establish ties with Israel last year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

The move infuriated the Palestinians, as it shattered the longstanding Arab consensus that there should be no normalisation until Israel agrees to a comprehensive and lasting peace.

Bourita said that during his talks with Lapid the situation in Israel and the occupied Palestinian Territories was raised.

"King Mohammed VI insists on the need to break the current impasse and resume negotiations, as the only means of reaching a solution based on two states living side by side on the 1967 borders," Bourita said.

The monarch had reassured Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas after the normalisation of ties that Morocco would continue to support the Palestinian cause.

"It is urgent that measures be taken today to restore confidence and maintain calm, to open a political horizon to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Bourita said.

Lapid said he preferred to focus on the normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab countries.

"Something is happening in the region," he said.

On Thursday, Lapid will officially open Israel's diplomatic representation in the capital Rabat.

'A major step'

The American embassy in Rabat called Lapid's visit "a major step forward", in a message on Twitter.

"Strengthening this relationship will create new opportunities for peace and prosperity to flourish in the region," the embassy added.