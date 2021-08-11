Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has kicked off a bid to strengthen ties with Morocco, nearly a year after the two countries signed an accord to normalise relations.

Lapid is expected to meet his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, on Wednesday and open a diplomatic representation on Thursday in the capital Rabat.

"We have landed in Morocco. Proud to represent Israel during this historic visit," Lapid wrote on Twitter as his flight operated by Israeli national airline El Al arrived.

Lapid, who is slated to become prime minister in 2023 under Israel's eight-party coalition government, is also expected to sign several agreements to push forward consultation between the two nations.

Israel and Morocco normalised ties last year after then US president Donald Trump recognised Morocco's contested sovereignty in Western Sahara.

Morocco was the fourth Arab state to establish ties with Israel last year after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

The move infuriated the Palestinians as it shattered the longstanding Arab consensus that there should be no normalisation until Israel agrees to a comprehensive and lasting peace.

Diplomatic office in Rabat

Lapid is also expected to visit the Beth-El synagogue in Casablanca on his two-day visit, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.

Israel and Morocco share a long history of formal and informal ties.

The North African country hosts the Arab world's largest Jewish community of some 3,000 people.