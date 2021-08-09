A Brazilian indigenous organisation has asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro for "genocide" and "ecocide," accusing him of persecuting native peoples and destroying their homelands.

The Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) alleged on Monday in a case filed with the Hague-based court that the far-right president has led "an explicit, systematic and intentional anti-indigenous policy" since taking office in 2019.

"We believe there are acts in progress in Brazil that constitute crimes against humanity, genocide and ecocide. Given the inability of the justice system in Brazil to investigate, prosecute and judge these (crimes), we denounce them to the international community," the group's legal coordinator, Eloy Terena, said in a statement.

Bolsonaro, 66, has presided over a surge of destruction in the Amazon rainforest, slashed environmental protection programmes and pushed to open indigenous reservations and other protected lands to agribusiness and mining.

Indigenous rights activists also accuse him of exacerbating the devastation that Covid-19 has wrought on their communities with his anti-stay-at-home policies.

Destruction of Amazonian forest

Brazil's estimated 900,000 indigenous inhabitants are particularly vulnerable to outside diseases, including Covid-19, which has killed at least 1,166 of them, according to APIB.