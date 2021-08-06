The Biden administration on Wednesday gave the nod for its first potential arms sale to Taiwan, a deal worth up to $750 million that is likely to further stoke tensions with China.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the sale of 40 155mm M109A6 Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer System and related equipment was approved.

“This sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s (Taiwan) continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” read a DSCA statement.

“The sale will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region.”

Washington will also dispatch “support teams” to Taiwan “on a temporary basis” for personnel training and related issues, the DSCA said.

“The sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” it added.

During former President Donald Trump’s tenure, Washington signed defence deals worth $18 billion with Taiwan, selling weapons worth over $4 billion just last year.

‘US interfering in internal affairs'

China said the latest move by Washington “runs counter to international law and basic principles in international relations, and violates the One China principle and provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique.”