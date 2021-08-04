A coordinated assault targeting the defence minister and several lawmakers in Afghanistan's capital Kabul has ended with all attackers killed.

"The operation just ended. All the attackers were killed. A large number of people were rescued and the area is now secured," Interior Ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters after a wave of explosions and gunfire rocked the Afghan capital late on Tuesday.

Tuesday's attack began with a car bomb blast followed by sporadic gunfire near the heavily fortified "Green Zone", leaving three civilians and three attackers dead, security officials said amid an upturn in violence by Taliban insurgents.

At least seven other people were wounded, said Health Ministry spokesperson Ghulam Dastagir Nazari.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Rise in attacks

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the target was the acting defence minister's home and the adjoining residence of a member of parliament.

It appeared the target was the guesthouse of Defence Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi.

His Jamiat-e-Islami party issued a statement saying the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated.

The Defence Ministry released a video in which Mohammadi said that his guards had been wounded in a suicide attack. "I assure my beloved countrymen that such attacks cannot have any impact on my willingness to defend my countrymen and my country," he said.

The attack – in the heart of one of Kabul's most secure areas - came during an escalation in violence by the Taliban. Attacks have risen sharply since President Joe Biden announced US troops would leave by September even as the Taliban intensified its attacks on major cities.

A second blast hit near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) hours later with no initial death toll reported.