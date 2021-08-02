Kosovo doesn't have a long track record in international Olympic competitions. The games in Tokyo are its second. Yet the small Balkan nation is making headlines after winning two back-to-back gold medals in judo.

The achievement of Kosovo's women athletes may not put it at the top of the medals table where China, Russia and the United States vie for supremacy. But for Kosovo, it puts the country — which only became independent in 2008 and was accepted by the International Olympic Committee in 2014 — on the map.

In fact, this country of 1.8 million people has three medals in its Olympic history, all gold, all in judo - a Japanese martial art.

To put this achievement in some context, India, a nation of more than 1.3 billion people, which has been competing in the Summer Olympics for 120 years, has only nine gold medals in its history.

"I think the victory in the Olympics is important not only for our international image but also in motivating our youth in Kosovo," says Besa Ismaili, a Professor of English, turned politician brimming with pride about what "our girls achieved."

Distria Krasniqi, 25 and Nora Gjakova, 28, won their gold medals in the 48kg and the 57kg categories, respectively. Both women and Majlinda Kelmendi, who won the gold medal in judo at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, are from the city of Peja in Kosovo.

This year's Olympic victory is an important message for our youth, says Ismaili speaking to TRT World on the phone from Pristina, that by "working hard and staying in Kosovo, success is attainable and rewarding."

Kelmendi, 30, became an inspiration for many of Kosovo's youth when she started winning international competitions. Her breakthrough at the Rio Olympics has paved the way for other young women to build on her success.

The country's judo powerhouse status also had very humble beginnings. One of the first judo clubs in Peja, where all three women are from, was created by coach Driton Kuka and his brothers.

All of Kosovo's gold medalists have emerged from his club. And in a country that is obsessed with football, judo has forced its way into the national consciousness.

Now there are more than five clubs in the city, and hundreds of young men and women train in a bid to achieve international success.

It's also bringing much-needed investment in the city as money is pumped to institutionalise this unlikely regional hub for judo.

And in a country that suffers from a high youth unemployment rate approaching 50 percent, judo offers a measure of hope.

Kosovo's northern neighbour, Serbia, hasn't made things easy either. It has worked regionally and internationally to isolate Pristina after the territory broke away following Belgrade's attempt to cleanse the region of its ethnic Albanian community.

Kosovo's success against these odds makes the achievement all the more remarkable.