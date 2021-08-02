For Beirut blast survivor Shady Rizk, time has stopped since August 4 last year when a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded in the Lebanese capital's port opposite his office.

"Every day is August 4, every day," the 36-year-old said.

"Every day, I remember the blast or remember what happened that dreadful day."

The gigantic explosion killed more than 200 people, injured thousands, and destroyed large parts of the city.

Rizk was in the office where he works for an internet provider and was filming the smoke rising from an initial explosion at the port when the second blast hit.

READ MORE: Beirut blast worsens financial, health conditions for Lebanese women

It left him with 350 stitches all over his body and face, and partially impaired his vision.

Having survived the near-death experience, Rizk considers August 4 his re-birth and he now wants to continue this new chapter of his life away from Lebanon.

"I don't feel safe in my country, this is why I want to leave...This is the hardest decision I took in my life," Rizk said.