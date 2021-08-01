Zambian President Edgar Lungu has ordered the deployment of the military to quell electoral violence ahead of the August 12 elections, the head of state said.

In several parts of the country, supporters of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) and the United Party for National Development (UPND) opposition have clashed using machetes, axes, slashers, catapults and other objects.

Violence has been reported in the Zambian capital Lusaka as well as Northern, Southern and Muchinga provinces.

"In order to curb the political violence we have witnessed in the past two days, I have allowed the Zambia army, Zambia air force and Zambia national service to help the Zambia police in dealing with the security situation," said.

Intolerance against dissent?

Even though the Electoral Commission has banned rallies as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, clashes between opposing political parties have overwhelmed the police, he said.