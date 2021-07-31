Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for extending support to fight forest fires in the country's south, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan on Saturday thanked Putin for Russia's allocation of five firefighting aircraft and three more helicopters to deal with massive wildfires, according to a statement.

Putin also wished a speedy recovery to Turkey, the statement said.

Later speaking to media after touring the affected areas, President Erdogan said 50 million liras ($5.9 million) have been released as grant to help people affected by the fires.

Issues that will improve Turkey-Russia relations were also discussed by the two leaders, it added.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry also said 11 air vehicles would be sent to Turkey to fight the forest fires.

At the request of the Turkish government, a total of 11 aircraft will be sent to Turkey to put out the forest fires near residential units and tourist areas, said the ministry in a written statement.

The group of air vehicles belongs to the Russian Defence Ministry and the Emergency Situations Ministry, it also noted.