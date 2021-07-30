India’s Covid-19 death rate may be ten times higher than official statistics, says a new report.

So far, India has officially recorded more than 423,000 deaths resulting from Covid-19, and the country has the second-highest number of infected people, with 31 million having contracted the virus, according to official figures. The United States has seen more than 36 million infections and almost 630,000 deaths.

India is one of the few major economies that hasn’t published estimates of excess deaths, a measure of how many more people are dying this year compared to previous years.

Now researchers from the US-based Center for Global Development looking at three different data sources are seeking to estimate how many people may have died due to Covid-19.

The numbers are grim. A low estimate by researchers suggests that India saw more than 3.4 million excess deaths as a result of Covid-19 from the beginning of the virus until June 2021.

A second data source used by the researchers implies a higher death toll of around 4 million, and a third data source suggests 4.9 million excess deaths.

Attempts by researchers to try and figure out how many people have died has been condemned by the Indian government as either exaggerated or misleading.

Authors of the report accept that “each of these estimates has shortcomings” and that estimating deaths resulting from Covid-19 may ultimately “prove elusive.”

However, what can be said with increasing certainty is that the number of people that have died from Covid-19 in India is likely to be significantly higher than official figures.

Recently one of India’s most populous and poorest states updated the number of Covid-19 deaths after finding thousands of unreported burials linked to the pandemic.

The discovery of unrecorded deaths was a confirmation for critics that the true number of deaths is yet to be revealed in the country of 1.3 billion people.

While the second Covid-19 wave in India captured international attention, the first wave was significantly more deadly, researchers found.