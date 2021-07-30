Firefighters were battling blazes for a third day on Friday on Turkey's southern coast, where dozens of villages and some hotels were evacuated.

Four people have now died in wildfires that erupted on Wednesday to the east of the tourist hotspot Antalya, across six provinces, killing four people and injuring nearly 200.

Television footage has shown people fleeing across fields as they watched the sky turn to orange and fires close in on their homes. Firefighters on the ground and in helicopters were fighting a blaze that killed three people in Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of Antalya.

The government said 57 of the 71 fires had been contained or entirely put out by Friday morning.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a total of 45 helicopters were being used in the effort against the remaining forest fires.

"As of today, the number of planes has increased to five to six with the planes from Russia," he said, adding that Azerbaijan was also sending an amphibious plane.

"The battle against forest fires is still ongoing at 1,140 points," he said, adding that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were monitoring the situation in the region around the clock.

Erdogan also said that an investigation into the cause of the blazes in different parts of the country was ongoing.

A PKK terror organisation-linked group has previously claimed responsibility for several major wildfires across Turkey. In a statement published on a pro-PKK website in 2019, the group said that the attacks were a response against Turkey’s counter-terror operations.

Earlier, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said three planes, nine drones, 38 helicopters, 680 firefighting vehicles and 4,000 personnel were involved in efforts to put out the flames.

But he also confirmed that Turkey no longer had a firefighting plane in its inventory and was only in the process of acquiring one under orders from Erdogan.

Soaring temperatures fan wildfires in the region