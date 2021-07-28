Tunisia's judiciary has said it is investigating the two biggest parties in parliament, which have both accused the president of launching a coup after he cited emergency powers to seize governing control and freeze parliament.

The judiciary, widely seen in Tunisia as independent from politics, said on Wednesday that its investigation started 10 days before the president's moves.

The parties were not immediately available for comment on the probe.

The parties are suspected of receiving foreign funds during the 2019 election campaign, a judicial source told Reuters news agency.

The investigation was opened on July 14, before President Kais Saied used emergency powers to sack the prime minister and freeze parliament.

Though the investigation does not appear linked to Saied's actions and Tunisia's judiciary spoke out on Monday to insist it remain independent, but it will add to the pressure on both the political parties.

