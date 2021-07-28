Afghanistan would become a "pariah state" if the Taliban take control of the country by force and fail to respect the rights of its people, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"An Afghanistan that does not respect the rights of its people, an Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people would become a pariah state," Blinken told reporters in India on Wednesday.

He said reports of "atrocities" committed by the Taliban in recent weeks as the insurgents make advances across the country were "deeply, deeply troubling" and "certainly do not speak well to the Taliban's intentions for the country as a whole."

READ MORE: Blinken in India for talks dominated by China, Afghan crisis, human rights

US involvement in Afghanistan