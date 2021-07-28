A top-level Taliban delegation has visited China for talks with Beijing officials, as the insurgents continue a sweeping offensive across Afghanistan – including areas along their shared border.

The two countries' frontier is just 76 kilometres long – and at a rugged high altitude without a road crossing – but Beijing fears Afghanistan could be used as a staging ground for Uighur separatists in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. China has been accused of detaining mostly Muslim Uighurs in camps under a mass campaign of political indoctrination and forced cultural assimilation.

The insurgents' spokesperson Mohammad Naeem told AFP those concerns were unfounded.

The Taliban on Wednesday assured Beijing the group will not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for plotting against another country.

"[We] assured China that Afghanistan's soil would not be used against any country's security," Naeem said.

Beijing confirmed the thrust of the talks, which were led on the Chinese side by Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang said China hopes the Taliban will “deal resolutely" with Uighur groups China claims are leading a push the Xinjiang region but which many experts doubt even exists in any operational form.

The visit, which Naeem said was on Beijing's invitation in the northeastern Tianjin municipality, occurred as the US-led NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan nears completion under a recent agreement between the Taliban and Washington signed in the Qatari capital Doha.

“The Taliban are a pivotal military and political force in Afghanistan and are expected to play an important role in the in process of peace, reconciliation and reconstruction," Wang said.

China, Wang said, hopes the Taliban will put the nation's and the people's interests first and focus on peace talks, set peace goals, establish a “positive image" and work for unity among all factions and ethnic groups.

Naeem noted that China had pledged to "continue and expand its cooperation with the Afghan people, saying that they would not interfere in Afghanistan's affairs, but would help solve problems and build peace."

"The Islamic Emirate thanked China for its continued cooperation with the people of Afghanistan, especially its continued cooperation in the fight against Covid-19," Naeem said.

Taliban officials have cranked up their international diplomacy in recent months, seeking global recognition for when they hope to return to power.