Remains of the last person still listed as missing in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower on June 24 have been recovered and identified, bringing the final confirmed death toll to 98, Miami-Dade County officials said.

Remains of the latest victim, Estelle Hedaya, 54, were found by search teams on July 20, and medical examiners had been working since then to positively identify her before making Monday's announcement, authorities said at a news conference.

The Miami-Dade fire department's round-the-clock search for additional victims at the beachfront site of the Champlain Towers South condo, in the Miami suburb of Surfside, was demobilised last Friday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the combined search-and-rescue operation and efforts to find and identify victims of the Surfside disaster "the largest non-hurricane emergency response in the history of our state."

"Today I can report, because of the sustained heroic efforts, the last remaining missing person has now been accounted for and identified and the family notified," the mayor said.

"Through these tireless efforts we were able to at least bring closure to all those who reported missing loved ones."

Search for additional remains of victims

The confirmed death toll consists of the 97 victims killed outright when the building crumbled in the early hours of June 24 as residents slept, and one victim who died while hospitalised.