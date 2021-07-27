WORLD
3 MIN READ
German chemical site blast declared 'extreme threat'
Explosion at chemical park in western Leverkusen city leaves two dead, five missing and over two dozen people wounded, officials say.
German chemical site blast declared 'extreme threat'
Smoke rises from a landfill and waste incineration area at the Chempark industrial park run by operator Currenta following an explosion in Leverkusen's Buerrig district, western Germany, on July 27, 2021. / AFP
July 27, 2021

An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies has shaken the German city of Leverkusen, sending a large black cloud rising into the air. 

Two people were killed, 31 were injured and five others remained missing, officials said on Tuesday, urging residents to stay indoors. 

Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance classified the explosion as "an extreme threat" and asked residents to stay inside, turn off ventilation systems and keep windows and doors closed, German news agency DPA reported.

The city of Leverkusen said in a statement that the explosion at the Chempark site, about 20 km north of Cologne on the Rhine river, occurred in storage tanks for solvents.

Region shut down 

Currenta, the company operating the chemical park, said the explosion happened at 9:40 am local (0740 GMT) at the storage tanks of their waste management centre and then developed into a fire.

"Sirens were operated to warn residents and warning alerts were sent," Currenta said in the statement.

Police in nearby Cologne said a large number of officers, firefighters, helicopters and ambulances from across the region had been deployed to the scene. 

They asked all residents to stay inside and warned people from outside of Leverkusen to avoid the region.

They also shut down several nearby major highways.

Recommended

READ MORE: Blast at Russian explosives plant injures 38

Home to chemical companies

Daily Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger reported that the smoke cloud was moving in a northwestern direction toward the towns of Burscheid and Leichlingen.

Leverkusen is home to Bayer, one of Germany’s biggest chemical companies. 

It has about 163,000 residents and borders Cologne, which is Germany's fourth biggest city and has around 1 million inhabitants. 

Many residents work at Bayer, which is one of the biggest employers in the region.

The chemical park is located very close to the banks of the Rhine river.

Currenta has three facilities in the region. More than 70 different companies are based at the locations in Leverkusen, Dormagen and Krefeld-Uerdingen.

READ MORE: Death toll in China chemical plant explosion rises to 44

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school