An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies has shaken the German city of Leverkusen, sending a large black cloud rising into the air.

Two people were killed, 31 were injured and five others remained missing, officials said on Tuesday, urging residents to stay indoors.

Germany’s Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance classified the explosion as "an extreme threat" and asked residents to stay inside, turn off ventilation systems and keep windows and doors closed, German news agency DPA reported.

The city of Leverkusen said in a statement that the explosion at the Chempark site, about 20 km north of Cologne on the Rhine river, occurred in storage tanks for solvents.

Region shut down

Currenta, the company operating the chemical park, said the explosion happened at 9:40 am local (0740 GMT) at the storage tanks of their waste management centre and then developed into a fire.

"Sirens were operated to warn residents and warning alerts were sent," Currenta said in the statement.

Police in nearby Cologne said a large number of officers, firefighters, helicopters and ambulances from across the region had been deployed to the scene.

They asked all residents to stay inside and warned people from outside of Leverkusen to avoid the region.

They also shut down several nearby major highways.