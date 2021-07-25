Israeli carrier Israir has launched the first direct commercial flight between the Jewish state and Morocco since the countries normalised diplomatic relations in a US-brokered deal last year.

About 100 passengers were on the flight that departed from Tel Aviv to Marrakesh, Israir spokeswoman Tali Leibovitz said, adding that two to three flights per week were planned on the route.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said last week that he would visit Morocco shortly after the Israir service was launched.

Morocco was one of four regional states to normalise ties with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

The move came as former US president Donald Trump's administration recognised Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed and divided former Spanish colony.

