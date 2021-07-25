WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli carrier launches direct commercial flights to Morocco
Morocco was one of four regional states to normalise ties with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli carrier launches direct commercial flights to Morocco
An Israeli worker in full hazmat suit sprays disinfectant on the stairs of an Israir airplane at Ben Gurion airport near Israel's Tel Aviv, in this file picture taken on June 14, 2020. / AFP
July 25, 2021

Israeli carrier Israir has launched the first direct commercial flight between the Jewish state and Morocco since the countries normalised diplomatic relations in a US-brokered deal last year.

About 100 passengers were on the flight that departed from Tel Aviv to Marrakesh, Israir spokeswoman Tali Leibovitz said, adding that two to three flights per week were planned on the route.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said last week that he would visit Morocco shortly after the Israir service was launched.

Morocco was one of four regional states to normalise ties with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

The move came as former US president Donald Trump's administration recognised Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed and divided former Spanish colony.

READ MORE:Will the Arab-Israeli normalisation last?

READ MORE:Biden will alter rhetoric, but won’t change course on Western Sahara

Recommended

'Betrayal'

Morocco is home to North Africa's largest Jewish community, which numbers around 3,000. Some 700,000 Jews of Moroccan origin live in Israel.

Rabat had a liaison office in Tel Aviv but relations came to a halt during the 2000-2005 second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

The normalisation deals between Arab states and Israel have been deemed a "betrayal" by the Palestinians, who say the accords ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

READ MORE:Israeli aggression shows that the Abraham Accords do nothing for peace

READ MORE:Colonialism, dehumanisation and neoliberal state-building in Palestine

SOURCE:AFP, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school