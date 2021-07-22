On July 19, Ben & Jerry’s created much controversy when it announced its decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). Known for supporting social justice movements such as Black Lives Matter, the Vermont-based company explained that a continuation of such sales in the West Bank and East Jerusalem would be “inconsistent with our values.”

Israeli leaders and elites have reacted angrily to Ben & Jerry’s decision. Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said the company “decided to brand itself as anti-Israel ice cream” and warned that his government will “aggressively” deal with the British multinational Unilever, of which Ben & Jerry’s is a subsidiary.

Bennet's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, took to Twitter to declare that “now we Israelis know where NOT to buy ice cream.” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Tel Aviv’s ambassador to Washington have started pressing US officials to take legal action against the American company, which Lapid claimed is guilty of a “shameful surrender to antisemitism.”

President Isaac Herzog lashed out too, accusing the ice cream producer of “a new kind of terrorism”. Economics Minister Orna Barbivay shared a video of her throwing away a carton of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream on TikTok.

Considering that the company’s decision will hardly have any direct impact on Israelis—especially given that Ben & Jerry’s will still sell its ice cream in Israel-proper, what explains this “maximalist off the rails response” from the upper echelons of Israel’s government?

To be sure, the intense drama currently unfolding is not about ice cream, nor the American company’s decision in itself. Instead, the Israeli leadership is frightened by its potentially wider ramifications.

Put simply, officials in the Jewish state are terrified by the possibility of Ben & Jerry’s setting a popular example that more high-profile western companies follow.

An expected response

Perhaps the Israeli government’s response should surprise no one. There is a logic behind such dramatic behavior aimed at garnering international attention. By creating a heated row over Ben & Jerry’s decision, or other relatively small actions, officialdom in Israel and some American politicians such Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma and the New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio want to deter other companies from following in the ice cream company’s footsteps.

Such tactics have worked in the past. For example, in November 2018 Airbnb announced its decision to stop listing properties in West Bank settlements, which led to Israeli officials reacting angrily and Israeli-Americans filing a federal lawsuit against the California-based vacation rental company. Ultimately, by April 2019 Airbnb reversed its decision.