Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has run the country following the assassination of president Jovenel Moise, will step down and a new government will be formed with Ariel Henry as prime minister, an official has said.

The new government will not have a president, and will be tasked with organising fresh elections "as soon as possible," said the government official, who is close to the prime minister's office.

Moise had tapped Henry to replace Joseph as prime minister in the days before the president was shot dead in his home in Port-au-Prince in the early hours of July 7.

But in the hours after the assassination Joseph declared a "state of siege" and said he was in charge, launching a power tussle in the violence-wracked, impoverished Caribbean nation.

Haiti also had no working parliament and no workable succession process, and was already mired deep in a political and security crisis when Moise was killed.

New elections

"For several days, Claude Joseph and Ariel Henry have been holding a number of working meetings that will lead to the formation of an inclusive government with Ariel Henry as prime minister," said the official.