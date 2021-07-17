Ten Belgian children and six mothers have been recovered from a prison camp for captured extremists in Syria and flown home to Belgium, the government said.

The operation was the biggest such repatriation since the battlefield defeat of the Daesh group in 2019, and follows Belgium's decision to secure the return of under-12s.

The adult mothers were taken into custody on their return to Belgium late on Friday, and child protection authorities will interview the minors and assign them to social services.

"The priority has always been to get the children to safety. All the operations were carried out according to the pre-established plan," Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said.

The premier thanked Belgian officials, the Iraqi authorities and the Kurdish regional government.

READ MORE: Red Cross: Kids being imprisoned by YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria

'Matter of national security'

The group is from the camp in Roj, in northeast Syria, where surviving suspected members of the group are being held under the supervision of PKK-linked YPG terror group.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which Turkey, the US and the EU designate as a terrorist group.

The PKK has waged a terror campaign against Turkey and its neighbours for over 30 years and the fighting has left more than 40,000 dead, including civilians.

However, Washington has chosen the group as an ally to fight against Daesh in Syria despite Ankara’s protest, sweeping the links between the PKK and the YPG under the rug.

After the defeat of the Daesh terror group, territories it formerly held are now controlled by PKK-affiliated groups.

Hundreds of volunteer fighters from Europe travelled to Syria and Iraq during the Daesh group's campaign.

Many died, but others, including women and children, are trapped in camps.