Haiti’s controversial President Jovenel Moise, whose legal presidential term ended in February according to some accounts, was killed on July 7 by a hit squad, which had people from Colombia, the US and Haiti.

Before the assassination, Moise aimed to change the country’s constitution through a June referendum, which was rescheduled to September under US pressure, as anti-government protests hit the country. Washington is Haiti’s most powerful supporter in the international arena. In September, the country’s presidential election will also be held.

While the president, who allegedly collaborated with the country’s brutal gangs to suppress dissent, clearly fell victim to the assassination plot, all other details continue to be enigmatic to outside observers, leading to confusing reports about what actually happened in the day of the killing, who did that and why.

Here is a brief explanation on the alleged actors of the assassination plot:

Who were the killers?

According to both Haitian and Colombian officials, the actual assassins were former Colombian soldiers, some of whom were trained by the US military. There were allegations that one of the attackers shouted with an American accent on the night of the assassination that the raid was a “DEA operation”, referring to America’s Drug Enforcement Administration.

The two leaders of around two dozen former Colombian soldiers that raided Moise’s private residence in Port-au-Prince, were Germán Alejandro Rivera and Duberney Capador. Both of them were killed during clashes between the hired mercenaries and the Haitian security forces on the night of July 7.

Capador, who appeared to be the primary recruiter of Colombian ex-soldiers, sent a picture of himself to his sister prior to the assassination, wearing a t-shirt with a CTU emblem on it. The CTU is a Miami-based US security firm which has “extensive experience in military and law enforcement special operations,” in various conflicts from Iraq to Bolivia and Colombia, according to the Washington Post.

Haitian officials said that the same two Colombians and others were hired by Antonio “Tony” Intriago, the head of the CTU and an American citizen. Walter Veintemilla, another American and the owner of Worldwide Capital Lending Group, also allegedly financed expenses of the CTU-led Colombian force in Haiti prior to the assassination.

People representing Veintemilla claimed that the presence of Colombian mercenaries in Haiti was related to a project to create a security force for the protection of Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a pastor who also happens to hold both American and Haitian citizenships.

Sanon projected himself as the next leader of Haiti following the supposed fall of Moise and asked both Veintemilla and Intriago to form a security force to protect him, according to documents obtained by the Post.