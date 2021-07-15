WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan confirms key border town in Afghanistan under Taliban control
The incident comes a day after the Afghanistan government said it repelled a Taliban assault on the key border crossing with Pakistan amid the militants' sweeping advance.
Pakistan confirms key border town in Afghanistan under Taliban control
Pakistani border guards disperse stranded people gathered near a border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Chaman on July 15, 2021. / AFP
July 15, 2021

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday the Taliban were in control of a key town on the Afghan side of the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak-Chaman, the latest in a series of key posts to come under their control in recent weeks.

"They have taken control of Spin Boldak border crossing," said ministry spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

The Taliban announced they had taken the crossing on Wednesday, but the Afghan government later claimed to have retaken it.

The crossing is the second most important on the border with Pakistan and a major source of revenue for the Western-backed government in Kabul. 

It provides direct access to Pakistan's Balochistan province, where the Taliban's top leadership has been based for decades. It also hosts an unknown number of reserve fighters who regularly enter Afghanistan to help bolster their ranks.

READ MORE: As Afghans flee homes amid Taliban offensive, aid response falls short

Recommended

The Taliban continue to make strides in Afghanistan since US and NATO forces began their withdrawal from the country, 20 years after an invasion that was meant to prevent it from becoming a base for launching further terrorist attacks. At least 270,000 Afghans have fled their homes since the beginning of the year, according to a UN count.

Tashkent conference

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting began in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Thursday, gathering senior US, Russian and EU officials. The two-day regional meeting was originally supposed to deal with trade issues in South and Central Asia, but is now set to be dominated by discussions about the Taliban's advance in Afghanistan.

The meeting will include representatives of US Homeland Security as well as Washington’s special Afghan peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad. Also attending are Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, as well as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

READ MORE:Afghan forces take back provincial capital Qala-e-Naw after Taliban assault

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school