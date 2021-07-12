The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse has climbed to 94 as officials planned to step up security at the site to make sure the personal possessions of the victims are preserved for their families.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Monday that 22 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside.

Levine Cava said 83 of the victims have been identified but "the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said officials have decided to increase security around the debris pile to ensure that the site is preserved. Only authorised personnel will be allowed.

'Much more than a collapsed building site'

“It's obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” Mayor Burkett said. “It has become a holy site.”

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III said there has been “no criminality” at the site, but officials want to make sure the area is secure so crews can continue to preserve personal items found in the rubble.

“As families are being notified about their family members, the ask is always about property. People want some sort of connection to their family member, so it’s very important that our process that we have in place continues to flow uninterrupted," Ramirez said during a morning news conference.

“It’s just part of the process. This is a long, painful, hurtful process,” he said.