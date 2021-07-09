Researchers from Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund have published a projection report based on modelling on what would have happened in the US if Covid-19 vaccines were not made available in time.

In the report, it was predicted that in the absence of the Covid-19 vaccine application, there would have been 279,000 extra deaths in the ongoing epidemic in the US and close to 1 million and 250 thousand people would have been hospitalized until the end of June.

“The vaccines have been strikingly successful in reducing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States alone,” said Alison Galvani, the lead author of the report.

Yet until a greater majority of Americans are vaccinated, many more people could still die from this virus. The danger is not over. Now is not the time to let down our guard,” Galvani warned against the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The research team examined the pandemic’s trajectory and vaccinations from October 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021.

They also compared health trends with two hypothetical scenarios, first; no vaccination program, second; half as many daily vaccinations were given to Americans.