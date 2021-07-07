WORLD
Barrage of rockets hits Iraqi air base hosting US troops
Two people wounded as 14 rockets targeted Ain al Asad air base in western Iraq, says a spokesperson for US-led coalition, which has been hit by a wave of attacks after America's air strikes on the Iraqi-Syrian border last month.
Iraqi army officials say the pace of recent attacks against US bases with rockets and explosive-laden drones was unprecedented. [FILE] / Reuters Archive
July 7, 2021

At least 14 rockets have hit an Iraqi air base hosting US and other international forces, slightly wounding two people, the US-led coalition said.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for Wednesday's attacks, part of a recent wave targeting US troops or areas where they operate in the country.

Two people were slightly wounded in the rocket attack on the Ain al Asad air base in western Iraq, US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, spokesperson for the coalition, said. 

He initially put the number of injuries at three. The rockets landed on the base and its perimeter, he tweeted.

Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran have vowed to retaliate after last month's US strikes on the Iraqi-Syrian border killed four of their members.

Unprecedented pace of attacks 

The United States told the UN Security Council last week that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with air strikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on US personnel or facilities.

Iran has denied US accusations it supports attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, while condemning US air strikes on Iranian-backed militants there.

Iraqi army officials said the pace of recent attacks against US bases with rockets and explosive-laden drones was unprecedented.

Iran-US nuclear talks 

Iraqi military sources said a rocket launcher fixed on the back of a truck was used in Wednesday's attack on the Ain al Asad air base and was found on nearby farmland set on fire.

On Tuesday, a drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq, targeting a US base on the airport grounds, Kurdish security sources said.

Three rockets also landed on Ain al Asad on Monday without causing casualties.

The United States has been holding indirect talks with Iran aimed at bringing both nations back into compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was abandoned by former president Donald Trump.

No date has been set for another round of the talks, which adjourned on June 20. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
