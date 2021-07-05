[NOTE: Due to copyrights, the full film has been removed on August 2.]

Life for refugees in Lebanon has become desperate. With the Syrian conflict pushing into Lebanon, the government implements new laws for all Syrians – and the consequences are devastating.

We have become numbed by the news images of refugees drowning in the Mediterranean. We hope that the four protagonists in this film will raise our awareness about the conflict from a human, rather than a figures-based point of view.

As they battle with the fundamental issues that shape their daily experience—attempts to secure legal status, access to education, the right to work and resettlement—the film serves as a powerful reminder that, whether or not a political settlement is reached, the gravity of the Syrian refugee crisis will continue to be felt by not only the immediate victims of the conflict, but also neighboring states like Lebanon, for decades to come.