Speaking in Geneva during a regular briefing, World Food Programme (WFP) spokesperson Tomson Phiri explained that 2.4 million people in Syria “depend entirely on cross-border assistance for their basic needs, including food. The majority of these people are women and children, many of whom have been displaced multiple times.”

Russia, however, continues to insist that cross-border aid to Syria must be cancelled, while the United States, Europe and Turkey emphasise the need to renew the UN Cross Border mechanism. While the current discussion is about the renewal of the cross-border aid legislation for the Bab al Hawa crossing, it should also include a re-opening of the Bab al Salamah border crossing as an additional entry point for aid.

More importantly, the international community must be ready with an alternative if the worst-case scenario happens. For civilians in Syria, cross-border aid is vital, and all diplomatic means must be used to ensure its continuation.

Without an alternative, the humanitarian situation in Syria could spiral, and trigger a new wave of migration. Criminals within the Bashar al Assad regime would be rewarded for their behaviour.

Russia’s argument that cross-line aid can replace cross-border aid is mistaken. Past experience shows that aid to opposition-held areas in Syria is unsustainable if they have to cross regime-held areas.

Since 2011, the deteriorating humanitarian situation has played an essential role in the regime’s strategy to achieve military victories and the regime has repeatedly exploited humanitarian aid — whether in Homs, Ghouta or other places.

The regime captured territories by literally starving the local population. Not long has passed since Syria's religious leaders authorised Syrians to eat cats and dogs to survive. Knowing this, the international community cannot reward the regime with a monopoly over humanitarian aid.

A second issue is that the Bab al Hawa border crossing is the last — and only — lifeline for civilians in northwest Syria. This has to be re-evaluated. While the Bab al Hawa border crossing is logistically crucial, it needs a supplementary entry point. As the sole point for entry of humanitarian aid, Hayat Tahrir al Sham could potentially prevent the aid from entering areas under the purview of the Syrian Interim Government.

While Hayat Tahrir al Sham has not expressed such a plan so far, the remote possibility is enough to argue for the re-opening of the Bab al Salamah border crossing in Azaz. As the Assad regime wants to weaken the legitimate Syrian opposition, it is no coincidence that Russia agreed to renew the legislation for the Bab al Hawa crossing but closed the Bab al Salamah border crossing six months ago.