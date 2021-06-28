Iraq has condemned overnight US air strikes against "facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups" on the Syrian-Iraqi border that reportedly killed at least seven people and sparked calls for revenge from Iraqi armed factions.

Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi condemned the attack on Monday as a "blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Iraqi national security".

"Iraq reiterates its refusal to be an arena for settling scores," Kadhimi added in a statement, urging all sides to avoid any further escalation.

The Iraqi government also said it would "study all legal options" to prevent such action being repeated.

The second such raid on pro-Iran targets since US President Joe Biden took office, described by the Pentagon as "retaliatory", led to fears of a new escalation between Tehran and Washington and came despite faltering efforts to revive a key deal over Iran's nuclear programme.

Reaction of Hashed

The Hashed, an Iraqi paramilitary alliance that includes several Iranian proxies and has become the main power broker in Baghdad, said the strikes killed four of its fighters in the Qaim region, some 13 kilometres away from the border.

The fighters were stationed there to prevent militants from infiltrating Iraq, the group said in a statement, denying that they had taken part in any attacks against US interests or personnel.

"We reserve the legal right to respond to these attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable on Iraqi soil," the Hashed said.

'Fully ready... to respond and take revenge'

Iraq's Hashd al Shaabi or Population Mobilisation Units (PMU) paramilitary alliance said that the air strikes "resulted in the martyrdom of a group of heroic fighters" and threatened revenge.

"...We are fully ready... to respond and take revenge," said PMU.

Sources from PMU told AFP news agency that four of the group's fighters had been killed in one raid in Iraq's vast western province of Al Anbar, a number also reported in Arab news.

US defence spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that three military facilities used by Iran-backed militia had been hit overnight Sunday to Monday – two in Syria and one in Iraq.

The targets – two in Syria, one in Iraq – were selected because "these facilities are utilised by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq," Pentagon spokesperson Kirby said on Sunday.

The Pentagon said it had conducted retaliatory targeted air strikes against "facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups" on the Iraq-Syria border.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency said one child had been killed in the raid but gave few details.

US forces in Iraq have come under repeated attack in recent months, with the US consistently blaming Iran-linked Iraqi factions for rocket and other attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel.

US interests

US interests in Iraq, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight Daesh terror group, have been targeted in more than 40 attacks this year.

The vast majority have been bombs against logistics convoys, but rocket fire and drones packed with explosive have also been used in the assaults some of which were claimed by pro-Iran factions hoping to pressure Washington into withdrawing all its troops.

"Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting US interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks," Kirby said.

"Specifically, the US strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries," he added.