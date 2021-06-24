Greece has been violently and illegally detaining refugees and migrants before pushing back them to Turkish territory, in contravention of human rights obligations under international and European Union law, Amnesty International reveals.

The report titled Greece: Violence, lies and pushbacks showed how Greek forces conduct illegal pushbacks at land and sea.

Especially in the Evros region, at the land border with Turkey, Greece used excessive violence against immigrants and refugees in February and March 2020 after Turkish decision to open its land borders.

The research documented that Greek human rights violations have been continuing and have become “an entrenched practice.”

“It is clear that multiple arms of the Greek authorities are closely coordinating to brutally apprehend and detain people who are seeking safety in Greece, subjecting many to violence, then transferring them to the banks of the Evros river before summarily returning them to Turkey,” Adriana Tidona, Migration researcher for Europe at Amnesty International said.

Furthermore, Tidona underlined that violent pushbacks have become “the de facto Greek border control policy” in the Evros region.

“The level of organization needed to execute these returns, which affected around 1000 people in the incidents we documented, some numerous times and sometimes via unofficial detention sites, shows just how far Greece is going to illegally return people and cover it up,” she added.

The refugees who exposed or witnessed the violence said that uniformed Greek officials, as well as men in civilian clothing, blow with sticks or truncheons, kick, punche, slap, and push, sometimes resulting in severe injuries.

They were often humiliated by Greek forces and subjected to strip searches, sometimes in the presence of women and children.

The physical and psychological violence sometimes amounts to torture due to the severity of the incidents.